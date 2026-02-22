Trendon Watford News: Drops out of rotation

Watford (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 126-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Watford exited the rotation for the first time since Jan. 29, ending a stretch of eight consecutive appearances during which he averaged 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest and shot 48 percent from the field. Rather than turning to Watford to fill minutes on the second unit, head coach Nick Nurse gave more extended playing time to backup forwards Jabari Walker (16 minutes) and Justin Edwards (six minutes).