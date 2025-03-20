Trendon Watford News: Ejected Thursday

Watford was ejected during Thursday's game against the Pacers after an altercation with Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard in the fourth quarter, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Watford started shoving Turner after a Pacers bucket with 4:48 left in the game, and Nembhard also engaged in the altercation, though in the end, only Watford was ejected after being assessed two technical fouls. Watford leaves the game with a stat line of 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes.