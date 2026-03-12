Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford News: Joining starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Watford is starting Thursday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

With Kelly Oubre out multiple weeks with an elbow sprain, Watford has a chance to carve out a steady role in the first unit. Watford has averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over six contests as a starter this season, shooting 52.2 percent from the field.

