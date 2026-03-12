Trendon Watford News: Joining starting lineup

Watford is starting Thursday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

With Kelly Oubre out multiple weeks with an elbow sprain, Watford has a chance to carve out a steady role in the first unit. Watford has averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over six contests as a starter this season, shooting 52.2 percent from the field.