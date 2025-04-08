Fantasy Basketball
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford News: Leads all scorers with 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Watford accumulated 22 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 victory over New Orleans.

Despite being limited to 23 minutes, Watford led the Nets in scoring Tuesday while missing just one shot. Watford has posted 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field over his last nine outings, and he should hold onto a stable role with several key members of Brooklyn's rotation currently on the shelf.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
