Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford News: Loses grip on rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 8:33am

Watford (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.

With all of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid returning to action for Philadelphia within the past three games following extended absences, Watford is one of several 76ers supporting players who has fallen out of the rotation. Before failing to receive any minutes in Philadelphia's last two contests, Watford had appeared in each of the previous 17 games and averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 17.9 minutes.

Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers
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