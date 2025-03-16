Trendon Watford News: Off injury report Sunday

Watford (hamstring) is not listed on Brooklyn's injury report for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Watford will return to game action after missing Saturday's loss to Boston. The 24-year-old has been held out of two of the Nets' last five outings while the club manages his hamstring injury. Over his last 10 appearances, Watford has averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 20.1 minutes per contest.