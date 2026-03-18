Trendon Watford News: Productive from second unit
Watford totaled 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 124-96 loss to Denver.
The three blocks were a season high for Watford, as the 25-year-old forward took advantage of the Sixers' injury-depleted frontcourt rotation. Watford has scored in double digits in four of the last seven games (one start), averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 20.1 minutes.
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