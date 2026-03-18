Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford News: Productive from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 7:55am

Watford totaled 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 124-96 loss to Denver.

The three blocks were a season high for Watford, as the 25-year-old forward took advantage of the Sixers' injury-depleted frontcourt rotation. Watford has scored in double digits in four of the last seven games (one start), averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 20.1 minutes.

Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers
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