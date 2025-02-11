Trendon Watford News: Season-high four assists in win
Watford contributed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 97-89 victory over the Hornets.
Watford showed off his skills as a distributor during Monday's win against the Hornets. He finished with four assists against Charlotte, halfway to his career-high total (8). The 24-year-old big man is averaging a career-high 8.4 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest for Brooklyn.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now