Trendon Watford News: Season-high four assists in win

Watford contributed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 97-89 victory over the Hornets.

Watford showed off his skills as a distributor during Monday's win against the Hornets. He finished with four assists against Charlotte, halfway to his career-high total (8). The 24-year-old big man is averaging a career-high 8.4 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest for Brooklyn.