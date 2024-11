Watford (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Watford is set to make his season debut Sunday after missing Brooklyn's first 13 contests with a left hamstring strain. Across 63 appearances in 2023-24, Watford averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.