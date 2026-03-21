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Trendon Watford News: Shines off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Watford closed with 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 win over the Jazz.

Watford made the most of his 24 minutes off the bench in this win, hitting the 20-point threshold with an efficient effort and also ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. Watford has reached the 20-point mark just twice this season, and his recent performances haven't exactly been eye-popping, so he's not expected to carry much fantasy upside going forward, especially once the 76ers start to get healthier. Right now they're playing without Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension).

Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers
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