Trendon Watford News: Shines off bench in win
Watford closed with 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 win over the Jazz.
Watford made the most of his 24 minutes off the bench in this win, hitting the 20-point threshold with an efficient effort and also ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. Watford has reached the 20-point mark just twice this season, and his recent performances haven't exactly been eye-popping, so he's not expected to carry much fantasy upside going forward, especially once the 76ers start to get healthier. Right now they're playing without Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trendon Watford See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 156 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 129 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 773 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 575 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trendon Watford See More