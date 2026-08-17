Trendon Watford News: Signs with Pelicans
Watford agreed to a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The 76ers declined Watford's team option in June, but he's found a new home ahead of training camp. In New Orleans, Watford will likely provide some emergency depth in the frontcourt, and he may have a tough time carving out a consistent role.
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