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Trendon Watford News: Signs with Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 1:02pm

Watford agreed to a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 76ers declined Watford's team option in June, but he's found a new home ahead of training camp. In New Orleans, Watford will likely provide some emergency depth in the frontcourt, and he may have a tough time carving out a consistent role.

Trendon Watford
New Orleans Pelicans
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