Trendon Watford News: Takes over in fourth quarter in win

Watford supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and six assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the 76ers.

It was surprising to see Watford take over as Brooklyn's primary ball handler late in the game, with 11 of his 16 points coming during the fourth quarter of a tight contest. His six assists also represented the team high Saturday, marking Watford's new season best in the process. The 24-year-old's fantasy arrow is pointing up a bit, with averages of 14.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22.4 minutes over his last five games, and Watford could continue to see an uptick in playmaking duties while D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is sidelined.