Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford News: Takes over in fourth quarter in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Watford supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and six assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the 76ers.

It was surprising to see Watford take over as Brooklyn's primary ball handler late in the game, with 11 of his 16 points coming during the fourth quarter of a tight contest. His six assists also represented the team high Saturday, marking Watford's new season best in the process. The 24-year-old's fantasy arrow is pointing up a bit, with averages of 14.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22.4 minutes over his last five games, and Watford could continue to see an uptick in playmaking duties while D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is sidelined.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now