Trendon Watford News: Will be rested Wednesday

Watford (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Watford just returned from a 21-game absence Tuesday. During that game against the Hornets, Watford finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes. He'll be a name to monitor in deeper formats, especially if the Nets unload some veterans at the deadline.