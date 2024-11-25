Trendon Watford News: Will play Monday vs. Warriors

Watford (hamstring) is available for Monday night's game against Golden State, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

As expected, Watford will play the second half of the Nets' back-to-back set Monday. After missing the first 13 games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, Watford is averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 15.8 minutes per contest in four outings.