Trendon Watford News: Will play vs. LAC

Watford (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Watford will avoid having to miss time Friday despite dealing with an illness. The 24-year-old forward is having a career year with the Nets this season, averaging career-high numbers in points (9.8) and assists (2.4) while seeing increased playing time at a career-best 19.6 minutes per game for Brooklyn.