Trentyn Flowers Injury: Misses game Sunday
Flowers missed Sunday's G League contest against the Iowa Wolves with an undisclosed injury.
Sunday's game was the front end of a back-to-back set, so it's possible that Flowers was held out for rest -- the San Diego Clippers will have a rematch against Iowa on Monday, and it's unclear if Flowers will be available. Flowers has been a key player for San Diego with 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across 14 outings.
