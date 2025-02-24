Trentyn Flowers Injury: Misses game Sunday

Flowers missed Sunday's G League contest against the Iowa Wolves with an undisclosed injury.

Sunday's game was the front end of a back-to-back set, so it's possible that Flowers was held out for rest -- the San Diego Clippers will have a rematch against Iowa on Monday, and it's unclear if Flowers will be available. Flowers has been a key player for San Diego with 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across 14 outings.