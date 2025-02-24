Trentyn Flowers Injury: Sits out G League game
Flowers didn't play Sunday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 117-108 win over the Iowa Wolves due to an unspecified injury or illness.
Flowers has been a key player at the G League level this season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.6 steals in 30.3 minutes per game over 29 appearances. The rookie is signed to a two-way deal with LA but has seen limited action in the NBA, logging 16 total minutes over two appearances.
