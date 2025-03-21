Fantasy Basketball
Trentyn Flowers headshot

Trentyn Flowers News: 27 points not enough in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Flowers logged 27 points (12-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two turnovers across 37 minutes of Thursday's 109-95 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Flowers continues to be the focal point of the offense for San Diego, but he didn't have enough help Thursday. He's made 24 appearances in the regular season with 18 starts, averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.

Trentyn Flowers
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
