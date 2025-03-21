Trentyn Flowers News: 27 points not enough in loss

Flowers logged 27 points (12-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two turnovers across 37 minutes of Thursday's 109-95 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Flowers continues to be the focal point of the offense for San Diego, but he didn't have enough help Thursday. He's made 24 appearances in the regular season with 18 starts, averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.