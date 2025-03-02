Trentyn Flowers News: Drops 20 points in G League

Flowers (undisclosed) notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes Saturday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 118-103 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Flowers had missed each of San Diego's last three games due to an unspecified issue before returning to action Saturday in impressive fashion. The two-way forward will likely continue to receive the majority of his playing time with San Diego rather than at the NBA level. He's made 30 appearances in the G League this season, averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 30.0 minutes per game.