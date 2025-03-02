Trentyn Flowers News: Drops 20 points in G League win

Flowers notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-103 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Flowers returned from a three-game absence due to a non-COVID illness, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer in his limited run off the bench. The two-way swingman will likely continue to receive the majority of his playing time with San Diego, and he has averaged 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 30.0 minutes per game in 30 G League outings.