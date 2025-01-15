Trentyn Flowers News: Game-high 32 points in G League

Flowers finished Tuesday's 116-113 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue with 32 points (11-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and one block over 35 minutes per game.

Flowers was one of three San Diego starters Tuesday to score at least 25 points. He's scored in double digits in seven consecutive games, and for the season, he's averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 27.5 minutes per contest.