Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trentyn Flowers headshot

Trentyn Flowers News: Game-high 32 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 6:04pm

Flowers finished Tuesday's 116-113 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue with 32 points (11-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and one block over 35 minutes per game.

Flowers was one of three San Diego starters Tuesday to score at least 25 points. He's scored in double digits in seven consecutive games, and for the season, he's averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 27.5 minutes per contest.

Trentyn Flowers
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now