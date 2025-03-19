Trentyn Flowers News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Flowers played 32 minutes Tuesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 121-108 loss versus the Vipers and recorded 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and a block.

Flowers' hot streak continued Tuesday despite the loss. He's now scored at least 20 points in his last three outings. The two-way player has only made two appearances in the NBA so far this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, where he currently averages 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 38 games played.