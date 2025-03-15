Fantasy Basketball
Trentyn Flowers

Trentyn Flowers News: Leads offense in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Flowers registered 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes of Friday's 110-104 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Flowers stood out among the losing team's players during his fifth straight G League start. Having logged just 15 minutes over a couple of NBA games, the rookie has been more often involved with the San Diego affiliate, for which he's averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

