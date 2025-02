Flowers recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Flowers has scored in double figures in 25 of 27 G League appearances this season. He's averaging 17.1 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep.