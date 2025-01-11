Trentyn Flowers News: Posts well-rounded line vs. Texas
Flowers registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one block over 34 minutes Friday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 105-89 win against the Texas Legends.
Flowers got hot from beyond the arc, posting his best shooting performance of the G League Regular Season. He's averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 21 games this season with San Diego.
