Trentyn Flowers News: Provides spark off bench

Flowers logged 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes of Friday's 124-117 win over the Hustle.

Flowers was the only San Diego reserve to score more than five points, going 6-for-7 from two-point land as part of a 16-point outburst. Flowers also contributed in the rebound and assist categories, showcasing his all-around game.