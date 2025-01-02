Fantasy Basketball
Trentyn Flowers headshot

Trentyn Flowers News: Puts up 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Flowers (shoulder) racked up 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Rip City.

Flowers has been dealing with a shoulder problem, but he looked healthy in this game and looked impressive on both ends of the court. He's recorded at least 15 points and seven rebounds in his two regular-season appearances.

Trentyn Flowers
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
