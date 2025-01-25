Trentyn Flowers News: Scores 19 in G League loss
Flowers tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes Friday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 117-88 loss to the Austin Spurs.
Flowers failed to hit a shot from beyond the arc but still managed to lead his team in scoring by drilling 50.0 percent of his tries from the field. The 19-year-old continues to serve as one of his club's top options on the offensive end, putting up 18 or more points in four straight appearances.
