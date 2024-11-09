Trentyn Flowers News: Scores 20 in G League opener

Flowers posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes Friday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 122-107 win over the Rip City Remix.

Flowers tied Elijah Harkless with a team-high 20 points, though the former was much more efficient. Flowers is under a two-way contract but will likely spend most of his rookie season in the G League.