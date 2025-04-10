Trentyn Flowers News: Sixth appearance all season

Flowers posted zero points (0-1 FG) in one minute during Wednesday's 134-117 victory over the Rockets.

Flowers took advantage of the blowout, playing garbage time minutes for the fourth time in the past five games. Although he has been at least visible of late, it doesn't change the fact that he is a depth piece on a team with hopes of making a deep playoff run. Having appeared in just six games, Flowers is averaging 1.8 points in 4.4 minutes.