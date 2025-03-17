Trentyn Flowers News: Strong effort in G League
Flowers recorded 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists during 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-106 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Flowers achieved his most points in a G League contest since Jan. 31 as he remained his side's top shooter against the Capitanes. The young forward is on a two-way contract with the Clippers, but he has made only two appearances at the NBA level this season. He should continue to play for the G League team in the near future, looking to improve on his averages of 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
