Trevelin Queen Injury: Out with ankle sprain
Queen is out for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Queen will miss a second straight game Monday, with his next chance to return arriving Tuesday against Charlotte. Considering Queen has logged a mere 13 minutes across two appearances in the month of March, his absence is unlikely to have a major impact on Orlando's rotation against Los Angeles.
