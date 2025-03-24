Fantasy Basketball
Trevelin Queen Injury: Out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Queen is out for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Queen will miss a second straight game Monday, with his next chance to return arriving Tuesday against Charlotte. Considering Queen has logged a mere 13 minutes across two appearances in the month of March, his absence is unlikely to have a major impact on Orlando's rotation against Los Angeles.

Trevelin Queen
Orlando Magic
