Trevelin Queen headshot

Trevelin Queen Injury: Out with illness Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 2:56pm

Queen (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Queen was a late addition to Orlando's injury report due to an illness, and he won't be able to go Wednesday. His next chance to suit up comes during Friday's matchup against the Raptors. Queen's absence is unlikely to impact fantasy basketball very much, although Cole Anthony will be an option for the Magic to pick up a few more minutes off the bench against Detroit.

Trevelin Queen
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
