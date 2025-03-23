Trevelin Queen Injury: Uncertain to play Monday

Queen (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Queen is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to a sprained left ankle. The 28-year-old combo guard was held out of Sunday's practice, per Mason Williams of SI.com, which bodes poorly for his potential return. Queen didn't play in three consecutive outings due to a coach's decision before missing Friday's win over the Wizards due to the ankle injury, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any major waves in the rotation.