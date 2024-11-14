Trevelin Queen News: Continues hot scoring

Queen logged 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Osceola's 128-105 win over Mexico City on Thursday.

Queen began his 2024-25 season scoring 38 points for the Orlando Magic's G League team. He still remains part of it, with his scoring prowess at quite a high. Since the season began, Queen has averaged 29.3 points across three games, quickly establishing himself as a top G League scorer early.