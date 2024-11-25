Trevelin Queen News: Drains four triples

Queen finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes Monday during the G League Osceola Magic's 100-98 victory over the Texas Legends.

Queen had a strong shooting night from downtown, but he also led the team in turnovers with five. He's been one of Osceola's more reliable scoring options in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 24.3 points in seven games.