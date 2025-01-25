Trevelin Queen News: Fails to score in win

Queen notched no counting stats across zero minutes during Saturday's 121-113 win over Detroit.

Queen didn't trouble the scorers, barely seeing the floor as his role continued to reduce. The Magic are starting to get healthy bodies back on the floor, making Queen more and more of a non-factor. A late-game knee injury to Jalen Suggs could present Queen with a small window of opportunity, albeit one so small that it is unlikely to yield significant playing time or production.