Trevelin Queen News: Leads all scorers in win

Queen racked up 25 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 129-115 win over Indiana.

Queen poured in a season-high 25 points, helping the Magic to their fifth straight victory. Orlando has now secured a home play-in game against the Hawks, before which they will finish out their regular season Sunday, when they will also face the Hawks. Given neither team has much to play for, there is a chance both will give their stars the night off before Tuesday's clash.