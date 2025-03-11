Trevelin Queen News: Logs 12 minutes

Queen totaled four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes in Monday's 97-84 loss to the Rockets.

Queen saw playing time Monday for the first time since Feb. 25. The 28-year-old was in the Magic's rotation for a chunk of January but has played sparingly since. In the team's last 20 games, Queen has appeared in only nine contests, averaging 2.6 points.