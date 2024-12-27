Trevelin Queen News: Plays well again in second start

Queen closed Thursday's 89-88 loss to the Heat with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 37 minutes.

Queen has found his way into the starting five across the past two games as Orlando continues to deal with injuries to key players, including a recent ACL tear to Moritz Wagner. He's benefitting from some hot shooting over the past three games (57.1 FG%), but he's added enough across the stat sheet to keep an eye on even when his efficiency normalizes.