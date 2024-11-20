Trevelin Queen News: Puts up 22 points in G League loss

Queen tallied 22 points (7-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Osceola Magic's 123-118 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Queen put together an impressive shooting display from downtown to lead his squad in scoring. He's been deadly from beyond the arc so far this season, drilling 24 of 52 attempts from range.