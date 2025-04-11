Trevelin Queen News: Puts up 25 points in expanded role

Queen racked up 25 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes Friday in the Magic's 129-115 win over the Pacers.

With the Magic holding out four key rotation players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee), Wendell Carter (hip), Franz Wagner (knee) and Paolo Banchero (ankle) along with Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (knee) being shut down with season-ending injuries, Queen benefited from a greater opportunity than usual. The 28-year-old had been largely outside of the rotation since the All-Star break, but he shined as a featured option Friday in the Orlando backcourt, finishing with season highs in points, three-pointers and rebounds. The two-way player was active Friday for the 50th time this season at the NBA level, so he won't be eligible to play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Hawks unless Orlando upgrades him to a standard deal.