Trevelin Queen headshot

Trevelin Queen News: Starts G League season off hot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 6:37am

Queen produced 38 points (13-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes Friday in the G League Osceola Magic's 128-117 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Queen has been a prolific G League producer for years, and that looks like it'll continue in 2024-25 while he serves as one of Orlando's two-way players. Queen was the lone bright for Osecola, but his game-high 38 points on efficient shooting wasn't enough to mitigate the team's 26 turnovers.

Trevelin Queen
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
