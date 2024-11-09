Trevelin Queen News: Starts G League season off hot

Queen produced 38 points (13-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes Friday in the G League Osceola Magic's 128-117 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Queen has been a prolific G League producer for years, and that looks like it'll continue in 2024-25 while he serves as one of Orlando's two-way players. Queen was the lone bright for Osecola, but his game-high 38 points on efficient shooting wasn't enough to mitigate the team's 26 turnovers.