Trevelin Queen News: Starts season off hot

Queen produced 38 points (13-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Queen has been a prolific G League producer for years, and that looks like it'll continue in 2024-25. Queen was the lone bright for Osecola, but his game-high 38 points on ridiculously efficient shooting wasn't enough to mitigate the team's 26 turnovers.