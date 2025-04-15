Trevelin Queen News: Wraps up fourth NBA season

Queen averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 13.9 minutes over 31 appearances for the Magic during the 2024-25 season.

For the second straight season, Queen played under a two-way deal with Orlando, so he won't be eligible to compete for the Magic during the playoffs. He wasn't available for the team's final game of the regular season in Sunday's 117-105 loss to Atlanta, as he had reached his limit of 50 active games at the NBA level in the Magic's previous contest Friday in Indiana. The 28-year-old guard is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.