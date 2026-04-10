Trevon Scott News: Another huge workload
Scott registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to the Bucks.
That's now three consecutive games with at least 40 minutes for Scott. With the Nets hurting for healthy bodies at this stage of a lost season, Scott should handle another huge workload in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raptors as he rides out his 10-day contract.
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