Trevon Scott News: Gets hardship deal with Brooklyn

The Nets signed Scott to a hardship contract Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Scott's 10-day contract with the Nets expired Saturday, and this recent deal ensures that he will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raptors. He has started and played 40-plus minutes in each of Brooklyn's last three games, and he should have a heavy workload against Toronto, given the number of injuries that the Nets are dealing with.