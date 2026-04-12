Trevon Scott News: Gets hardship deal with Brooklyn
The Nets signed Scott to a hardship contract Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Scott's 10-day contract with the Nets expired Saturday, and this recent deal ensures that he will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raptors. He has started and played 40-plus minutes in each of Brooklyn's last three games, and he should have a heavy workload against Toronto, given the number of injuries that the Nets are dealing with.
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