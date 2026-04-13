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Trevon Scott News: Logs 26 minutes in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:00am

Scott ended with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.

Scott saw solid run in the season finale with the majority of the roster sitting out. Scott was signed to a hardship deal to close out the regular season and will now become a free agent. He made six appearances and averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per contest.

Trevon Scott
 Free Agent
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