Trevon Scott News: Logs 26 minutes in finale
Scott ended with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.
Scott saw solid run in the season finale with the majority of the roster sitting out. Scott was signed to a hardship deal to close out the regular season and will now become a free agent. He made six appearances and averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per contest.
Trevon Scott
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevon Scott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevon Scott See More