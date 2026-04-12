Trevon Scott News: Reaches open market

Scott became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Nets expired.

The Nets will have the ability to retain Scott to a rest-of-season deal, so if the team intends to keep him on the roster, expect him to be re-signed prior to Sunday's finale against the Raptors. If available, Scott will likely be in line for extensive playing time while the Nets list nine players out for the finale, another as questionable (Nolan Traore) and another as probable (Ochai Agbaji). Over the course of his 10-day deal, Scott made five appearances (three starts) and averaged 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes while shooting 38.1 percent from the field.