Trevon Scott News: Starting Tuesday

Scott is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Scott will be elevated into a starting role in just his third game of the season, and he could see quality minutes with Brooklyn so banged up. Scott produced four points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 28 minutes his last time out, so he could be worth a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.