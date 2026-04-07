Trevon Scott headshot

Trevon Scott News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Scott is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Scott will be elevated into a starting role in just his third game of the season, and he could see quality minutes with Brooklyn so banged up. Scott produced four points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 28 minutes his last time out, so he could be worth a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.

Trevon Scott
Brooklyn Nets
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